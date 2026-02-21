GCC to share cost with TNUHDB to relocate over 1,000 families to tenements

CHENNAI: Over 1,000 families living on the streets or in encroached housing structures in Harbour and Royapuram constituencies are set to be relocated to tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), following a resolution adopted by the city corporation council on Friday. The council approved bearing one-third or two-thirds of the beneficiary contribution payable to TNUHDB on behalf of the allottees, citing their livelihood and economic constraints.
According to the resolution, 33 families residing in 26 houses on corporation-owned land had been allotted the site on lease nearly 45 years ago, with an amount fixed in consideration of their traditional basket and mat-weaving occupation. However, over the years, the residents began encroaching upon adjacent pavements, leading to obstruction for pedestrians and traffic congestion on Wall Tax Road. Thus, the corporation decided to relocate these families to TNUHDB tenements, for which one-third of the tenement cost will be borne by the GCC.
As relocation may disrupt their livelihood, the corporation said, it is set to reclassify the existing leased land for commercial use and construct 26 shops of around 100 sq ft each. The monthly rent has been fixed at Rs 1,110 per shop, plus 18% GST, in line with the TN Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023.
Twelve months’ rent will be collected as advance, and shops will be allotted to existing allottees and their legal heirs on priority, exempting auction/tender procedures. Lease arrears will be calculated and informed, and only those who clear dues will be eligible for allotment, it said.
In addition, 20 families who had encroached upon corporation land at Ramadoss Nagar in Moolakothalam are set to be evicted and rehabilitated under the TNUHDB’s Moolakothalam housing scheme. While the total beneficiary contribution has been fixed at Rs 4.27 lakh per tenement, the GCC has decided to bear two-thirds of the cost, amounting to Rs 57 lakh for all the families.
Nearly 928 families living for years in huts on government land in Kalyanapuram, Jutkapuram, Adi Andhra Colony, and wood wharf areas of Harbour constituency have been surveyed for rehabilitation. In addition, 54 families who live as pavement dwellers at BRN garden, Clive Battery and Ellispuram are also being relocated to the TNUHDB tenements under various schemes, for which one-third of the beneficiary amount will be borne by the GCC, amounting to Rs 16.56 crore.