In step with the power of passion

Dressed in gold and red, with a hint of white, when singer Neeti Mohan and her dancer sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan headed to the stage at VIT Chennai, the cheers never ceased. From Kathak and Bharatanatyam to jazz, contemporary, and garba, the trio — The Mohan Sisters Live — presented them all. Post the event, Shakti, in conversation with CE, said, “It was a fabulous experience. The energy of the students was incredible, and overall, the vibe in Chennai was just amazing.”

Mohan Sisters Live was a seed sown in childhood. Neeti, who is now a singer, used to choreograph dances for her sisters. “She’s the one who truly ignited this love for singing, dancing, and performing in all of us. That’s really how it all started and grew over time. About two or three years ago, she suggested that we all come together and create a show. Ever since then, we’ve been performing together, and it honestly feels like such a blessing to be able to share the stage with my own sisters,” said Shakti, adding that they are doing the thing they’ve always loved, except professionally.

A reality show winner, Shakti has made a mark with her projects, among which is Dance Across The World, a series where she promotes dance forms of several countries on her YouTube channel, Nritya Shakti. “I truly wanted to promote these beautiful dance forms that are slowly fading away today. This idea has been with me for the last 13 years. At one point, I felt that nobody was really stepping forward to produce it or support me in this journey, so I decided to do it myself using whatever abilities and resources I had,” she said.