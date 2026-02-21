Man arrested for harassing college student in Chennai

CHENNAI: A man who allegedly harassed a college student and attacked her father was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, Sasikumar (23) and a group waylaid a 19-year-old girl near Anna Salai on Tuesday and harassed her. The persons were allegedly drunk. The girl ran away from them, but the group harassed her again the same night near a shop.

The girl informed her parents about this, and her father alerted the police. However, he did not give a written complaint, police claimed. On Thursday, when the girl’s father saw Sasikumar, he confronted him. In a fit of rage, Sasikumar attacked the girl’s father and also broke the windows of a nearby shop. Based on a complaint from the shop owner, Sasikumar was arrested.