Tamil Nadu Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates three-day property exhibition

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday inaugurated FAIRPRO 2026, the flagship property exhibition organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai, underscoring sustained end-user demand in Chennai’s housing market.

The three-day fair, now in its 18th edition, is being held at the Chennai Trade Centre.

Navin Kumar, managing director of Navin’s and treasurer of CREDAI Chennai, said the exhibition had been scaled up this year to reflect the breadth of activity across residential, commercial and plotted developments in the city and its emerging corridors. Chennai remains largely an end-user-driven market, he said, supported by steady office-space absorption and job creation.

Annual residential launches in the city have risen from about 16,000 units five to ten years ago to over 25,000 units now, while prices have remained relatively stable, creating favourable conditions for buyers, Kumar added.

More than 80 developers affiliated with CREDAI, Chennai, are showcasing over 500 projects, comprising around 52,600 units across apartments, villas, plots and commercial spaces. The portfolio spans roughly 57.2 million sq ft, with ticket sizes ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 15 crore. Organisers expect footfall of over 50,000 visitors during the three-day event.