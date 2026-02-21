Wandering of words: Exploring languages and expressing emotions

I came across a bunch of words, unfathomable at first, and none of them were English. These words had meanings dug from the deep crevices of our emotions. Undoubtedly, we would all have felt emotions gather like bubbles in water, which often lead us to drown in a sea of thoughts. While I was looking up the meaning of these words, I also began to wonder if there is a dearth of vocabulary in English. Has the language become so porous that it absorbs words from different languages?

This search for vocabulary led me to string together a series of connected memories. As someone who has always been curious about what home means to people, the word hiraeth (a Welsh word) stuck in my mind. Not because the word was new, but it felt like the scattered feelings and questions about this intense longing for something intangible had finally found a name. It means a homesickness for a home to which you cannot return, or a home that maybe never was. While I was discussing the discovery of words for complex emotions with a friend, she said she experiences joy when she can name her feelings. This self-taught person says, “These little discoveries bring me joy.” I began to wonder what the word for this joy of finding phrases for our amorphous emotions would be.

This longing, to name the unnamed, reminded me of another memory — My college friend was so fascinated by the concept of Wabi Sabi that she ended up doing a thesis on it. While there is no single English word that captures the subtleties of Wabi Sabi, we have adopted this Japanese philosophy, which translates into finding beauty in impermanence, imperfections, and transience. Despite being borrowed from a different cultural context, we now imagine the concept in many situations in life.