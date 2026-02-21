Why worm infections in schoolchildren need to be monitored

Worm infestation, medically referred to as helminthic infestation, remains one of the most common yet under-recognised health problems affecting children in India. Helminths are parasitic worms that can infect humans, and they broadly fall into three main groups: roundworms, tapeworms, and flukeworms. While most intestinal worms primarily affect the gut, certain species can also involve vital organs such as the liver, lungs, and even the brain.

They are more commonly seen in regions with inadequate sanitation and unsafe water sources. Studies and field observations show that prevalence remains significantly higher in rural areas at about 91%, while urban areas report lower rates around 33%, largely due to better hygiene practices, improved sanitation, and access to clean drinking water. Despite progress, worm infections continue to affect a large number of schoolchildren across both rural and peri-urban locations.

Worms commonly enter the body through two major routes: by ingestion of worm eggs through contaminated food, water, soil, or unwashed hands and the other is due to direct skin penetration by larvae, particularly when children walk or play barefoot on contaminated soil.

In some worm species, the larvae travel through the bloodstream to reach the lungs or brain, which explains why symptoms are not always limited to the digestive system.