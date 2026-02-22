Construction worker falls to death from 50ft high metro pillar in Chennai

Police quiz metro site supervisors over death

Police said the incident took place around 7.30 pm at pillar no.185 on Arcot Road near Rajaji Avenue. Ganjhu was engaged in structural work at an elevated level when he slipped and fell from the pillar and suffered critical head injuries.

Fellow workers alerted the emergency services and he was rushed to a private hospital in an ambulance around 8.30 pm. However, doctors declared him dead and the body was later shifted to a government hospital for postmortem.

Valasaravakkam police have registered a case against the supervisor under the BNS section 106(1) and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the fall.

Police interrogation is also under way with site supervisors and representatives of the contracting firm responsible for the works. A detailed probe into possible administrative negligence or violations of safety norms would be conducted to ascertain accountability, authorities said.

Construction activity at the spot was briefly suspended following the incident, sources said. Metro rail authorities have not responded to queries regarding the incident.