Loadman dies after falling into uncovered drain in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old loadman died after falling into an uncovered stormwater drain in Tiruvallur town on Saturday early morning. He was on the way back home from the Tiruvallur market where he was working, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as G Babu, a native of Valluvapuram, and was living with his wife and son. The police said Babu and his son go to the market together for loading or unloading work, almost everyday.

Sources said the drain near the district health office on Vadaku Raja Veethi, into which Babu fell, has water to the height of nearly two feet.

It took almost an hour for a passerby to notice him inside the drain and alert the Tiruvallur Town police. The police rushed to the spot and took Babu to Tiruvallur Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. After informing his family members and completing formalities, the body was sent for postmortem.