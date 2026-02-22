Chennai

MaSu opens gym worth Rs 33 lakh in Adyar

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya flagged off 23 new vehicles to strengthen civic operations across the city.
CHENNAI: Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday inaugurated a newly constructed modern gym at Shastri Nagar in the Adyar zone. Built at a cost of Rs 33.5 lakh, the facility is equipped with modern fitness equipment, according to an official release.

The minister also inaugurated a newly renovated children’s centre located on the ground floor of the same building, and a new UPHC constructed at a cost of Rs 2.40 crore on Radhakrishnan Street in Kodambakkam zone. It is expected to benefit residents of the Thiyagaraya Nagar areas.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya flagged off 23 new vehicles to strengthen civic operations across the city. These include eight natural gas-powered cattle-catching vehicles worth Rs 2.28 crore, introduced to replace old and repair vehicles used to capture stray cattle that often cause traffic disruptions.

Under corporate social responsibility initiatives, 10 battery-operated three-wheeler vehicles were donated by HDFC Bank and five similar vehicles by Federal Bank for use in cleanliness operations in Anna Nagar zone.

The mayor also launched a sunflower seed planting drive in parks and public spaces across the city, undertaken by volunteers as part of efforts to enhance urban greenery.

