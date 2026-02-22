Upset over phone theft accusation, girl jumps off school building in Chennai

CHENNAI: A class 9 student sustained multiple fractures as she jumped from the first floor of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Madurantakam in Chengalpattu on Friday afternoon allegedly after a few of her classmates accused her of stealing a mobilephone.

The teachers and the principal rushed the 14-year-old girl to Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. The doctors said she suffered fractures on her hip and neck.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that a few days ago, a class 8 student had taken photographs of classmates using her mobile phone. The device later went missing, and suspicion reportedly fell on the class 9 student. Some students allegedly accused her of stealing the phone and pressured her over the issue.

On Friday, when she returned to the school, a verbal altercation reportedly broke out between her and a group of students. Unable to cope with the alleged distress, she jumped from the first floor, the police said.

The injured student, who lives with her grandparents after losing her parents, remains under medical care. The Chengalpattu District Educational Officer later visited the school and issued a warning to the management and students.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)