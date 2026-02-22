Woman receives parcel with human remains in Chennai, three held

CHENNAI: Three persons have been detained after a woman received a parcel containing human remains including skull, bones, and sacred ash at her workplace in Parrys Corner.

The police said the parcel was delivered by a masked man at the tool shop on Aranmanaikkaran Street where the woman, identified as Sruthi, a resident of Vyasarpadi, is working as an accountant on Friday evening. Though the man asked for the woman to the security guard, he left the spot before the security guards could call her.

When the package was opened, a skull, bones and vibhuti were found inside.

The Esplanade police examined the CCTV footage and traced the two-wheeler used by the person who delivered the parcel.

Preliminary inquiry indicated that Sruthi’s younger brother had a long-standing dispute with a man identified as Dinesh Kumar. Police suspect he may be connected to the incident.

The Esplanade police have detained Dinesh Kumar (37) of Otteri and his associates - Srinivasan (31) and Joseph (60) of Chintadripet - for questioning.