Courier staff among two held for stealing 1.5kg of gold parcels

CHENNAI: A courier company employee and his associate who allegedly masterminded a fake GST interception were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing parcels containing about 1.5 kg of gold jewellery near the Guindy flyover on February 6.

The accused were identified as Jithender Kumar (31), a courier firm employee from Sirohi district in Rajasthan, and his associate Dhanraj Sharma (30) from Sikar in Rajasthan. According to police, Jithender hatched the plan to divert the gold parcels, while Dhanraj acted as a GST official during the staged interception.