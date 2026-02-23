Courier staff among two held for stealing 1.5kg of gold parcels

CHENNAI: A courier company employee and his associate who allegedly masterminded a fake GST interception were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing parcels containing about 1.5 kg of gold jewellery near the Guindy flyover on February 6.
The accused were identified as Jithender Kumar (31), a courier firm employee from Sirohi district in Rajasthan, and his associate Dhanraj Sharma (30) from Sikar in Rajasthan. According to police, Jithender hatched the plan to divert the gold parcels, while Dhanraj acted as a GST official during the staged interception.
The incident occurred on the morning of February 6, when two staff of Jithender’s firm were sent to collect select parcels containing gold jewellery from the Meenambakkam airport cargo. While returning, they were intercepted near the Guindy flyover by the accused who claimed to be GST officials from Chengalpattu. They took away the gold and mobile phones and later dropped the two staff near Perungalathur, sources said. Investigation revealed that the crime was pre-planned, and executed with the aid of more associates. While Jithender and Dhanraj have been remanded in judicial custody, efforts are on to trace the other absconding associates.