More than fabric: Exploring the economic significance of textiles through Arthashastra

Growing up, our history books and teachers repeatedly taught us that India was a thriving exporter, its trade routes stretching across continents. We learnt about spices, especially pepper and cardamom, and how they drew the East India Company to our shores. But what those lessons rarely paused to explore in depth was another powerful commodity of that time: textiles. Reflecting on this, ThoughtLoom by Palam Silks hosted ‘Silk and Statecraft’, a cultural talk on Friday by historian and author Pradeep Chakravarthy, who explored how the Arthashastra reveals the hidden history of textiles and how it was a powerful economic commodity central to governance and statecraft.

Curated by Aparna Vidyanath, the event unfolded in the intimate cultural space at Palam Silks’ Mylapore branch, surrounded by displays of vibrant saris. The evening mellowed in with a 30-minute musical rendition by Vasudha Prakash, who made her debut before a live audience, accompanied by a percussionist and a keyboardist. Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti graced the event, supporting his daughter Jeyasree Ravi, founder of Palam Silks. Several textile connoisseurs and history enthusiasts attended.