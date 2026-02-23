MTC to run 150 12-seaters for last-mile link to metro

CHENNAI: For the first time, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to introduce 12-seater vans, also called micro buses, for public transportation in Chennai. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate 220 new buses to provide first- and last-mile connectivity to 10 to 13 metro rail stations across the city. The fleet will consist of 70 small buses with a seating capacity of 19 each and 150 vans with a capacity of 12 seats each, aimed at strengthening last-mile connectivity for metro commuters.

The per day patronage of Chennai metro is 3.2 lakh passengers. The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has conducted an extensive study to improve first- and last-mile connectivity for metro passengers, and the routes will be finalised based on its findings, official sources said.

The buses will be operated under a Gross Cost Contract (GCC), and a government order (G.O.) to this effect was issued last week. Under the GCC model, the private operator will procure, operate and maintain the buses, while the MTC will collect the fare and pay the operator on a per-kilometre basis. The rate payable to the operator will be finalised through the tender process.