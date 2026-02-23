MTC to run 150 12-seaters for last-mile link to metro

CHENNAI: For the first time, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to introduce 12-seater vans, also called micro buses, for public transportation in Chennai. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate 220 new buses to provide first- and last-mile connectivity to 10 to 13 metro rail stations across the city. The fleet will consist of 70 small buses with a seating capacity of 19 each and 150 vans with a capacity of 12 seats each, aimed at strengthening last-mile connectivity for metro commuters.
The per day patronage of Chennai metro is 3.2 lakh passengers. The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has conducted an extensive study to improve first- and last-mile connectivity for metro passengers, and the routes will be finalised based on its findings, official sources said.
The buses will be operated under a Gross Cost Contract (GCC), and a government order (G.O.) to this effect was issued last week. Under the GCC model, the private operator will procure, operate and maintain the buses, while the MTC will collect the fare and pay the operator on a per-kilometre basis. The rate payable to the operator will be finalised through the tender process.
Transport Secretary Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru said the Home (Transport) Department has amended the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules to permit the operation of single-door micro buses/vans for public transport. “Issues such as roof height will be addressed in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules,” he said, adding that the initiative would extend bus connectivity to interior areas with road widths of less than 30 feet.
According to the G.O. dated February 18, the total annual operational cost under the GCC model is estimated at Rs 75.64 crore per year. The MTC is expected to generate Rs 25 crore in revenue from operations, while incremental metro revenue due to improved ridership is pegged at Rs 17.04 crore. The state’s additional annual financial liability is estimated at Rs 34 crore.
The government will absorb the losses through viability gap funding as per its agreement with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).
Currently, the MTC operates 146 small buses (each having seating capacity of 19) in Chennai, of which 56 connect interior areas with metro rail stations. Of these, 22 buses operate as feeder services from eight metro stations – Airport, Little Mount, Guindy, Wimco Nagar, Alandur, Thirumangalam, Central and Koyambedu. The remaining function as regular services.