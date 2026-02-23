Peeling the layers of the animal within

Art is much like peeling an onion; only upon removing one layer does the next layer reveal. In the Indian tradition, the quality of a masterpiece lies in what it conceals; similarly, the quality of a connoisseur is defined by how many layers they can reveal of what is hidden. To the casual observer, the animal figures carved into temple walls may seem like mere decorations. But those who know how to “see”, will be able to map the sophisticated language to that of what is hidden as tendencies in our own human nature.

The three faces of the boar

To decode it, let’s travel back in time to understand how a temple artist approached the figure of an animal. Firstly, they are neither to be read as animals, or as Gods alone. The right approach to the visual grammar would be to know that the artisans had a vision and skill to express them as profound ideas. So they were merely choosing animals as a specific vessel to express their vision. This can be seen clearly in the representations of the Varaha (the Boar), which manifests in three distinct ways to speak to different types of our nature.