Saligramam woman alleges assault by mother’s partner, undergoes termination

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman from Saligramam was allegedly sexually assaulted by her mother’s partner, leading to a seven-week pregnancy that was later medically terminated. The police have registered a case against the man and the victim’s mother, who are currently absconding.

According to the police, the case came to light after the woman was admitted to the Government Hospital at Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai, with severe abdominal pain. Doctors confirmed she was seven weeks pregnant and, with her consent, carried out a medical termination. Based on the hospital’s intimation, the Cheyyar All Women Police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Vadapalani All Women Police Station, as the offences occurred within its jurisdiction.

The police said the victim’s father works as a security guard and visits home only once a week. During his absence, the accused allegedly developed an affair with the victim’s mother. The victim had distanced herself from them after witnessing them in a compromising position four years ago.

On January 3, when she was unwell, her mother allegedly gave her tablets after which she lost consciousness and later noticed injuries on her body. On January 23, she allegedly resisted a second assault attempt and, on February 9, she escaped from her home and took shelter with relatives in Tiruvannamalai.