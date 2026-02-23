Techie drowns in sea during company retreat

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman software engineer drowned and her male colleague went missing after they were swept away by strong waves while bathing in the sea off East Coast Road (ECR) at Panaiyur on Sunday.

The deceased, Mayuri, was a native of north India employed at a private software firm in Chennai. A search operation is under way to trace her colleague Jayashankar (24), who was swept further into the sea.

According to the Kanathur police, around 10 employees of the firm had gone on a trip to a resort along the ECR coast. As they entered the sea near Panaiyur to take bath, a sudden strong wave dragged Mayuri and Jayashankar away. Though fishermen on the shore managed to pull Mayuri out and rushed her to a hospital in an ambulance, she died on the way. Search is on to trace Jayashankar, sources said. A case has been registered and investigation is under way.