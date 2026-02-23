Two dead, one injured after bikes collide near Malakandai

CHENNAI: Two youth were killed and another sustained injuries after two two-wheelers collided head-on near Madurantakam, Chengalpattu district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Premkumar (25) of Melacheri and Divakar (23) of Keelakandai. Vignesh (24), who was riding pillion with Premkumar is undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital.

According to sources, when Premkumar and Vignesh were travelling on the Madurantakam-Koovathur highway near Melakandai, they collided head-on with Divakar’s bike coming from the opposite direction.

Premkumar and Divakar died on the spot. Upon alert, the Anaicut police rushed to the scene and shifted Vignesh to hospital. The bodies have been sent to Madurantakam Government Hospital for post-mortem and a case has been registered.