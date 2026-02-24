A confluence of arts and crafts, Oviya Sangamam, held

The ceremonial lighting of the lamp, a mainstay at all events in the city, did not involve oil or wick here. A brass lamp had already been sketched onto a large canvas placed at the entrance. Instead of lighting a wick, the guests stepped forward to paint the glow themselves. Each brushstroke filled the outline with colour, turning a flat illustration into a luminous centrepiece. In that quiet, deliberate act, the message was clear: this was an exhibition devoted entirely to art.
Held on Sunday at the Wings Convention Centre in Shenoy Nagar, the third edition of Oviya Sangamam, an arts and crafts fair organised by Indian Art Factory, brought together 475 artists from across the country. The scale earned world record recognition from the Cosmic Book of Records for hosting the highest number of exhibitors in an art exhibition.
“Last year, around 500 artists participated, but we didn’t even realise it could be a record. After the event, they told us it was one. This year, we officially registered it,” said organiser Selvakannan Rathinam.
The process of registration started three months prior, with participants submitting their works. Inclusivity drives the platform, emphasised Selvakannan. “When someone registers, I don’t reject them. I am also a self-taught artist. I have faced rejection before. Instead, we look at their profile, guide them, and tell them what to improve. Everyone is in a growing stage. If you give people a chance, they can prove themselves.”
In a world of art
Stepping inside felt like entering a maze of media. The first stall commanded attention with towering devotional Kerala mural artworks, detailed and rooted in tradition. Beyond it, the hall opened into 152 booths showcasing various mediums of paintings and drawings, crochet crafts, handmade jewellery, live caricatures, mehendi art, nail studios, and even a couple of food counters. Some stalls encouraged hands-on engagement — painting fridge magnets, trying quick games — grabbing the attention of the visitors, especially children.
Further into the exhibition, a stall hosted by the students of Loyola College caught the eyes of the younger crowd, mainly because of the pop culture items they sold. Their stall also featured a live caricature. “I thought it would just be a normal art exhibition with paintings,” said Swetha, one of the participants from the stall. “But when I came here, there were so many different types of art — natural materials, crafts, live art. It’s completely new.”
More than 75 artists travelled from outside Tamil Nadu — from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and beyond. Ajit, a painter from Maharashtra, learnt about the exhibition through social media. “I came to know through Instagram that a big India-level art show was happening in Chennai. So I decided to participate. It’s my first time exhibiting here,” he said. Showcasing around ten pieces of his semi-realistic portraits, he said, “If someone sees my work, they should immediately say this is Ajit’s painting. That identity is important for an artist.”
Beyond framed canvases, the idea of art stretched into everyday expression. Sandhya Sundar’s stall featured reusable press-on nails. “Usually, in art exhibitions, people put paintings and crafts. Nail art is not very familiar in spaces like this. I wanted to make it familiar,” she said.
Nithyashree M, a visitor, walking out of a hair braiding stall with a streak of silver embroidery floss in her hair, said, “This is my first time getting my hair braided. It is very interesting to see stalls getting creative with what they offer.”
One quieter corner displayed minimalist black-and-white illustrations of a life of paati (grandmother) carefully inked onto areca palm leaf plates, other artworks framed with dried palm sheaths and placed against grain sacks. The textures felt earthy and intimate — a contrast to the brighter acrylic canvases nearby — reminding visitors that art can emerge from the simplest natural materials.
Corporate brands such as Fevicryl and Camel shared space with first-time exhibitors, reflecting a blend of hobbyists, entrepreneurs, and seasoned artists.
For Selvakannan, the invite was simple. “If you go to a film, you support one hero or heroine. Here, there are 475 heroes and heroines,” he said.