A confluence of arts and crafts, Oviya Sangamam, held

The ceremonial lighting of the lamp, a mainstay at all events in the city, did not involve oil or wick here. A brass lamp had already been sketched onto a large canvas placed at the entrance. Instead of lighting a wick, the guests stepped forward to paint the glow themselves. Each brushstroke filled the outline with colour, turning a flat illustration into a luminous centrepiece. In that quiet, deliberate act, the message was clear: this was an exhibition devoted entirely to art.

Held on Sunday at the Wings Convention Centre in Shenoy Nagar, the third edition of Oviya Sangamam, an arts and crafts fair organised by Indian Art Factory, brought together 475 artists from across the country. The scale earned world record recognition from the Cosmic Book of Records for hosting the highest number of exhibitors in an art exhibition.