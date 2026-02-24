Chennai’s voter count dips by 29.3 per cent

CHENNAI: The 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district together had 28,30,936 electors as per the final rolls released after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on Monday. This is 29.3% smaller than the size of the electorate before the SIR when the district had 40,04,694 voters.

Compared to the draft roll, which had 25,79,676 voters, the final SIR list reflects a 9.74% increase in the total number of electors, with a net addition of 2.51 lakh.

In six of the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai, the drop in voter names exceeded 33%. While Anna Nagar constituency recorded the highest deletions in the draft list, in the final electoral roll Thousand Lights has seen the highest percentage of deletions at 35.45%. Anna Nagar follows closely with a 35.31% reduction compared to the pre-SIR list.

Under the draft rolls, Anna Nagar had recorded 42.18% deletions, while Thousand Lights saw 40.68%.

In terms of additions between the draft and final rolls, Perambur constituency saw the highest number of inclusions during the claims phase of the SIR, with a net addition of 24,142 voters added after the draft release, taking its final count to 2,22,792. However, it still reflects a 25.12% decrease compared to the pre-SIR level.