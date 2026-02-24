Datuk Misbun Sidek to impart advanced training at Hatsun Badminton Centre

Hatsun Badminton Centre, part of the HAP Sports Trust established by Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP), has roped in legendary badminton coach Datuk Misbun Sidek to impart advanced training programmes for its players. Sidek was a former World No.2 and the former head coach of the Malaysian senior men’s badminton team. This will be his first coaching assignment outside Malaysia. As per the arrangement, the 65-year-old will visit the academy three times a year. Sidek was a key member of Malaysia’s 1992 Thomas Cup-winning team and is a two-time World Championship bronze medallist (1983 and 1985), having decades of elite competitive badminton experience.

Located in Thiruthangal, Virudhunagar district, Hatsun Sports Complex, built by Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. as part of its CSR efforts, comprises eight world-class badminton courts. The sports complex also houses the Hatsun Tennikoit Academy with twelve exclusive courts and the Hatsun Chess Academy. The centre provides a professional platform for the next generation of sports enthusiasts, with expert professionals, the latest training methods, and best-in-class in-house infrastructure for physical conditioning, such as a gymnasium, swimming pool, athletic tracks, and a sauna, to help them compete at the highest level.