Datuk Misbun Sidek to impart advanced training at Hatsun Badminton Centre

Hatsun Badminton Centre, part of the HAP Sports Trust established by Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP), has roped in legendary badminton coach Datuk Misbun Sidek to impart advanced training programmes for its players. Sidek was a former World No.2 and the former head coach of the Malaysian senior men’s badminton team. This will be his first coaching assignment outside Malaysia. As per the arrangement, the 65-year-old will visit the academy three times a year. Sidek was a key member of Malaysia’s 1992 Thomas Cup-winning team and is a two-time World Championship bronze medallist (1983 and 1985), having decades of elite competitive badminton experience.
Located in Thiruthangal, Virudhunagar district, Hatsun Sports Complex, built by Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. as part of its CSR efforts, comprises eight world-class badminton courts. The sports complex also houses the Hatsun Tennikoit Academy with twelve exclusive courts and the Hatsun Chess Academy. The centre provides a professional platform for the next generation of sports enthusiasts, with expert professionals, the latest training methods, and best-in-class in-house infrastructure for physical conditioning, such as a gymnasium, swimming pool, athletic tracks, and a sauna, to help them compete at the highest level.
Sidek has coached international champions, including three former world No. 1 players, Rashid Sidek, Roslin Hashim, and Lee Chong Wei. At Hatsun Badminton Centre, he will work with the resident coaching team to mentor athletes and introduce specialised training modules aimed at further strengthening international-level competitiveness. “The training infrastructure at the Hatsun Badminton Centre ranks among the best environments for intensive preparation. India has produced a strong pool of badminton players in recent years, and sustained progress depends on structured long-term training. I see a lot of potential among the players at the academy. Having mentored three World No. 1s, I am here in search of my fourth. I look forward to working with the players and coaches here to strengthen match preparation and competitive consistency,” said Sidek.
While the Hatsun Tennikoit Academy has successfully trained 300-plus budding athletes, leading the charge for badminton is world No. 88 S Rithwik Sanjeevi, the first player from Tamil Nadu to clinch the gold medal in the senior national championship held in Vijayawada. He was also a gold medallist in the Mangaluru, India international Challenge & 2024 Super 100 Odisha Masters Champion.
Along with Rithwik, other senior players are expected to thrive under Datuk Misbun Sidek’s mentorship. RG Chandramogan, chairman, Hatsun Agro Products Ltd, said, “The Hatsun Sports academy was created to give young athletes access to world-class training infrastructure and experienced coaching. Bringing one of the finest coaches in the sport to work with our players reflects our belief that disciplined training, guided by the best expertise, creates the foundation required to produce world-class champions.”