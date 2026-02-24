Global Notes: MMA Choir brings The S.T.A.R.S to Chennai

Although the Margazhi season has drawn to a close and we are bracing for the city’s familiar, unrelenting summer heat, the rhythm of music and performance seems to continue without a pause. The sabhas are no longer filled with the daily buzz of the festival months. But the same spirit of dedication and artistry is being carried forward.

This week, The Madras Musical Association (MMA) Choir has shouldered the responsibility of keeping up with Chennai’s commitment to its musical traditions, by bringing an eight-voice international ensemble from the US — The S.T.A.R.S.

Having performed across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the United States, with their dynamic interpretations of Pop, Jazz, Broadway, R&B, Gospel, and Inspirational classics, the S.T.A.R.S comes to Chennai today with the clear objective of uplifting audiences through song.