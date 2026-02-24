Global Notes: MMA Choir brings The S.T.A.R.S to Chennai

Although the Margazhi season has drawn to a close and we are bracing for the city’s familiar, unrelenting summer heat, the rhythm of music and performance seems to continue without a pause. The sabhas are no longer filled with the daily buzz of the festival months. But the same spirit of dedication and artistry is being carried forward.
This week, The Madras Musical Association (MMA) Choir has shouldered the responsibility of keeping up with Chennai’s commitment to its musical traditions, by bringing an eight-voice international ensemble from the US — The S.T.A.R.S.
Having performed across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the United States, with their dynamic interpretations of Pop, Jazz, Broadway, R&B, Gospel, and Inspirational classics, the S.T.A.R.S comes to Chennai today with the clear objective of uplifting audiences through song.
Explaining MMA’s pursuit, Augustine Paul, music director at the Choir, says, “The MMA Choir has been actively involved in presenting music across genres over the last few years in Chennai. In line with this, the choir has been actively exploring opportunities to present curated and specialised music shows that expose discerning and music loving audiences in Chennai to different genres of music. The MMA and Classical Movements have therefore been coordinating now for the past few years to help bring and present different artistes and groups.”
The show, titled ‘Motown Music’, will entail The S.T.A.R.S’ performance numbers. The MMA Choir will also join them for one song and perform three songs independently. “All the groups have been hard at practice over the last two months,” says Ebenezer Arunkumar, assistant music director, the MMA Choir, adding that the practices culminated in a stage rehearsal on Sunday.
Ebenezer raises expectations and says, “The entire concert and the choice of songs have been planned in a way to entertain the audience and expose them to a wide genre of music. I am sure the audience will be thrilled at the presentation.” Teasing the audience further, Augustine adds that the Chennai crowd will be listening to the music of some renowned composers including Richard Ashcroft, Julie Gold, Jerome Kern & Dorothy Fields, Milton Deluge, and Willie Stein, among others.
Drawing from the artistes line up, audiences can expect a mix of older Broadway-style songs, classic pop, soft ballads, light orchestral music, and maybe even rock influences. Although not entirely grounded in the signature soul and R&B grooves of traditional Motown music, the connection may resonate with the spirit of Motown’s appeal.
Apart from experiencing music from a different culture and region, the evening also entails a musical presentation by NalandaWay Choir — an initiative by NalandaWay Foundation that encourages children from underprivileged backgrounds to access music as an art form. “Music is transformative and helps children emerge with more confidence, hope, and skills. The NalandaWay Choir put together by children from disadvantaged communities have used music effectively to emerge more equipped to handle the challenges thrown their way. From neurotypical children to those who are physically challenged, the choir represents a thriving group of enthusiastic and aspiring singers,” informs Ebenezer.
MMA’s initiative reflects the range and openness of Chennai and its music lovers who are always ready to embrace both global sounds and young local talent. In doing so, they help sustain the city’s ever-evolving musical and cultural energy.
The event begins at 7 pm in Museum Theatre, Egmore, today.
Tickets, priced at `500, are available at BookMyShow, Etude School of Music, Musee Musical, PMA School of Music (Kellys), and MMA Choristers.