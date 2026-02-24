Mewgenics: Disgustingly Good 

Not unlike the professor from PowerPuff Girls, in this game, you can create cats with superpowers. Mewgenics, as the name suggests, involves the idea of breeding cats to build the most powerful army of them. The game consists of two distinct phases. Phase One is at home. Home for you is a veritable ‘catio’. Furnished with cat trees, cans, cardboard boxes, cat food — what have you. At home is where you must pick and choose the cats you want to keep and breed. Others will be donated or thrown into a bin. Dominant traits can be bred. And with some luck, some good superpowers may be passed along. Phase Two happens in the creepy zones that cats go to at night. Dark alleyways, caves, sewers. All the dingy spaces where outdoor cats go on nightly adventures, often keeping entire neighbourhoods awake. Here, they fight against a variety of strange enemies. There are other cats, of course. But there are also rats, spiders, and swamp monsters.

Fights happen in a turn-based grid map. One of your cats takes a turn, then the enemy takes a turn, and so on. Each of your cats belongs to a different character class — and many of these unlock as you head further in the game. Combat sequences in the game involve some really smart tactical style gameplay. I always feel a bit clever finishing up enemies in the least possible number of rounds. As if I were some blitz chess Grand Master.