Three forms of Vishnu in this historic city

Thanjavur is synonymous with the Imperial Cholas emperors, though this place was the capital of this dynasty for a much shorter time than the earlier one at Uraiyur (near Thiruchirapalli) and the later capital in Gangaikondacholapuram. Thanjavur is also synonymous with the splendid Brihadishwara temple (originally called Rajarajeshwaram) constructed in the reign of Rajaraja Chola I in the 11th century CE, which draws thousands of visitors every year and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Not many know that there is a much older kshetram (sacred place) for Vishnu, close to this towering Chola edifice, in an area called Vennatrankarai, close to River Vennar, a branch of River Kaveri.
This kshetram is one of the 108 Divya Desams, which are sacred places for God Vishnu, praised in the Tamil verses or Pasurams of the Azhvars, or important devotees of Vishnu. There are actually three small shrines, which are together termed as one Divya Desam. Three Azhvars — Bhoodat Azhvar, Nammazhvar, and Thirumangai Azhvar, have sung in praise of this Divya Desam. Bhudat Azhvar has praised the deity in Thanjai Mamai Kovi; Nammazhvar has sung about Manikunra Perumal; and Thirumangai Azhvar’s Pasruam is about Thanjai Mamani Kovil and Manikunra Perumal.
Incidentally, it is said that all three temples were originally located elsewhere and were relocated to the present area in Vennatrankarai in the 18th century during the reign of the Maratha king Thulja between 1763-1787 CE.
The first of these temples is called Thanjai Mamani Kovil, wherein the deity is worshipped as Neelamegha Perumal. The image of Perumal is large, holding the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands with the lower right hand in abhaya hasta and the lower left hand in ahvana hasta (beckoning devotees). He is flanked by Goddesses Sridevi (Lakshmi) and Bhudevi (Goddess of the Earth). Goddess Lakshmi is known here as Sengamalavalli Thayar. The vimanam (structure in which the presiding deity is enshrined) is called Soundarya Vimanam. The tirthams (waterbodies) traditionally associated with this temple are Amrita Tirtham and Kanaka Pushkarini.
The second temple is called Thanjai Yali Kovil. Vishnu here is Narasimha Swami, seated facing east, and Thayar is Thanjai Nayaki. The vimanam is the Veda Sundara Vimanam, and the tirthams are Surya Pushkarini and Srirama Tirtham. In the third temple, the image is worshipped as Manikunra Perumal. The deity is in a seated posture facing east, holding Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands. The right lower hand is in abhaya hasta, and the left lower hand is in varada hasta. He is flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. According to the tradition here, this God gave darshan to Rishi Markandeya. The vimanam is the Manikooda Vimanam, and tirtham is the Srirama Tirtham. Thayar is Ambujavalli, enshrined in a small shrine.
Interestingly, all the utsava-murtis (processional images) in these temples are called Sriman Narayana.