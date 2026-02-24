Three forms of Vishnu in this historic city

Thanjavur is synonymous with the Imperial Cholas emperors, though this place was the capital of this dynasty for a much shorter time than the earlier one at Uraiyur (near Thiruchirapalli) and the later capital in Gangaikondacholapuram. Thanjavur is also synonymous with the splendid Brihadishwara temple (originally called Rajarajeshwaram) constructed in the reign of Rajaraja Chola I in the 11th century CE, which draws thousands of visitors every year and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Not many know that there is a much older kshetram (sacred place) for Vishnu, close to this towering Chola edifice, in an area called Vennatrankarai, close to River Vennar, a branch of River Kaveri.