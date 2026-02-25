Bad planning derails commuters in TN

CHENNAI: What was initially announced by the Southern Railway as a mere 20% reduction in train service — deemed necessary to facilitate the 45-day redevelopment work at Chennai Egmore station — has instead turned into a major planning failure, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, raising serious questions about the competence of the railway authorities.

A section of passengers expressed strong displeasure, saying had the maintenance begun after completing the extension works of the line from Velachery - St Thomas Mount MRTS station, the passengers travelling towards Chennai Beach, Fort, and Chennai Central could have switched to the MRTS network, easing congestion on trains bound for Egmore.

Shailendra Singh, divisional railway manager of Chennai, justified the railways’ decision, stating a few express trains have already been shifted to Tambaram to facilitate the ongoing works, and therefore they want to complete the works at Egmore as early as possible. “The MRTS extension, undertaken by the construction wing, is scheduled for completion only by March,” he added.

The number of train services was initially reduced from 204 to 160, and further cut to just 115 from Tuesday onwards. All major stations including Tambaram, Guindy, Nungambakkam, Egmore, St Thomas Mount, and others witnessed heavy overcrowding.

Trains operating in both directions were packed to capacity, forcing many passengers to leave stations and seek alternative modes of transport. Among them, elderly persons, women, and differently-abled passengers faced difficulty boarding the already overcrowded trains.