Chennai cheers loud and clear for cricket at Chepauk for Men’s T20 World Cup

And now, the fans are expected to paint the stands blue as India are gearing up to face Zimbabwe in a must-win Super 8s match tomorrow. “Definitely, it is going to be a full house. Firstly, India are playing, and secondly, it’s been a week since our last match. Any match we host at Chepauk, it is always expected. Chennai has always been a lucky ground for India,” says Sriram.

While the TNCA is currently focusing on the successful completion of the World Cup, in the background, they are also preparing for the next season for Tamil Nadu Cricket. Sriram says that they are trying to revamp the TNCA league and Division cricket. He admits that work needs to be done for the Tamil Nadu men’s team after the forgettable season they had and says that they are trying to take one step at a time. “They are playing proper cricket, but we want them to be on par with the board. We are trying to make it four days. We want to make Buchi Babu [tournament] more competitive. The league system, we want to start from scratch, even in the lower division, because this is a graduation school for the higher division. We want to make that more competitive,” explains Sriram.