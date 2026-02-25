Train cancellations on Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu section draw political criticism

CHENNAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, in a post on X, said the cancellation of services over the past few days on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section, used by lakhs of commuters, has caused severe inconvenience and is deplorable.

“While 40 services had already been cancelled, additional cancellations have further affected office-goers, school and college students, and daily-wage workers. With the Plus Two examinations approaching, the railways should not show negligence in train operations,” she said.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, in a post on X, urged the authorities to restore the cancelled services immediately. DMK MP P Wilson has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressing deep concern over the ongoing disruption, noting lakhs of commuters have been put to hardship as the disruption entered its fifth day.

Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore, in his post on X on Tuesday, urged the railway minister to provide immediate answers on the repeated cancellations, why alternative transport arrangements were not planned in advance, and why commuters were not given timely information about the disruptions.