Around 100 trees axed for widening Sardar Patel Road into six lanes in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nearly 100 trees, aged between 10 and 60 years that form a dense green canopy, long enjoyed by the residents and commuters along Sardar Patel Road in Adyar are being removed, as a 2.5 km four-lane stretch from IIT Madras to Chellammal College on GST Road is set to be converted into a six-lane one.

Officials of the State Highways department told TNIE most of the trees would be transplanted elsewhere, but did not specify how many would be transplanted or where. The `48-crore project aims to ease traffic congestion.

On Tuesday, TNIE spotted trees being uprooted, but no effort was being taken to transplant them.

Commuters who spoke to TNIE said the absence of shade along what was once a tree-lined stretch is immediately noticeable. Santhosh Loganathan, a regular user of the stretch and co-founder of Nagariyal, an urban research and action collective, pointed out the project is being taken up without public consultation.

“Even after widening, congestion will remain as there is a bottleneck after vehicles land from the bridge starting from Anna University and join the road before the L-bridge. There is no need to cut trees,” he said.

Speaking about a similar incident of felling trees two years ago when the road near CLRI at Madhya Kailash was expanded, he said the city is losing out on green cover, affecting pedestrians and motorists.