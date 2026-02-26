Buzzing in all the ladies for the Purple Riband Quiz

Women’s stories often fade out of textbooks and public memory. They slip past the talk of success and power. Women show up, sure, though usually near the margins. Virginia Woolf put it rightly, “For most of history, Anonymous was a woman.”

Quizzing has not been immune to this. The format, popular across colleges and clubs in Tamil Nadu, has for years drawn mostly male participants, relied largely on male question-setters, and centred the men it chooses to celebrate. The Purple Riband Quiz, hosted by the Quiz Foundation of India, was built to bridge that gap. The second edition will be held on March 8 on Women’s Day. Here, women will take centre stage, as participants, as quizmasters, and as the subjects of the questions themselves.