Changes in operations of threee express trains to reduce suburban train halt time in Egmore

CHENNAI: To reduce the halting time of suburban trains on the Chennai Beach-Kodambakkam section due to signal delays while changing tracks from slow to express lines at Chennai Egmore railway station during the maintenance period until April 4, Southern Railway has made changes to the operation of three express trains.

The Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Pothigai express will originate from Tambaram from March 2 to 16, departing at 8.05 pm. The Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Nellai Express will short terminate at Tambaram from March 1 to 15, and arrive at Tambaram at 6.25 am.

The Chennai Egmore-Tiruchchirappalli Cholan Express, originally scheduled to depart Chennai Egmore at 8am, has been rescheduled to leave at 10.15 am from February 28 to March 15.