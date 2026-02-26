‘Legend’ary vanishing act

Serpents, and serpentine creatures with a human-like sentience, have long been a part of world mythologies. In Asia, widespread Hindu and Buddhist influences introduced a category of beings known as “naga” to many cultures millennia ago. Nagas are still prominent at the source of their origins: venerated in the Indian canon, and pervasive in folklore and practice as beings to both worship and to fear. So when a young woman in the village of Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, disappeared from her bed one recent night and a long, dry snakeskin was found in the linens the next day, alongside her clothing and jewellery, it was understandable that some felt that she had merely shapeshifted — perhaps into her true form.

Days later, following police investigations, the woman — identified as Reena — has emerged and admitted that she staged the incident in order to escape an arranged marriage. She has eloped instead. The stunt had been months in the works, and reportedly included elements like claiming to dream of snakes, buying a snake idol and so on.