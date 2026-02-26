Novel resistance with ancient art

The British group, Everyone Hates Elon, which was formed in 2025 to take on the negative influence of billionaires, claimed responsibility for the act that they captioned as ‘He’s sweating now’. The title was in reference to the former Prince’s 2019 interview in which he claimed that he had a medical condition that prevented him from sweating. His statement was in response to accusations by the late Virginia Giuffre, who declared that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to the former British royal. In her allegations, she claimed to have seen Mr. Mountbatten- Windsor sweating profusely in a nightclub in 2001.

Art museums have often been witnesses to all genres of protests within their tranquil interiors. Climate change activists have turned to vandalising priceless paintings, housed in iconic museums, as a form of resistance in the past few years. Defacing valuable art and shouting slogans while doing so have become their modus operandi to focus the world’s attention on urgent environmental issues. Even the Mona Lisa wasn’t spared and had cake smeared on her beautiful smile (thankfully, the bulletproof glass saved her skin). And Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ had to settle for soup!