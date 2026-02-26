Safety inspection over as Chennai Metro’s Vadapalani–Poonamallee corridor set for commercial launch

CHENNAI: The final safety inspection of Chennai Metro Rail’s Corridor 4 Phase II stretch between Vadapalani and Poonamallee Bypass has concluded successfully, bringing the project a step closer to commercial operations.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited expects the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety’s report within days, T Archunan, director (projects), said, following late-evening speed trials and subsequent Operation Control Centre-linked tests conducted on Wednesday by Anant Madhukar Chowdhary of the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety.

Once the report is received, the Railway Board is expected to grant authorisation to begin passenger services, likely in March.

The conclusion of the safety inspection brought palpable relief to metro rail officials, capping months of gruelling work to ready a complex piece of urban infrastructure — a double-decker metro viaduct slicing through one of Chennai’s most congested corridors.

Ten trains are planned initially, with services between Porur and Poonamallee Bypass running roughly every seven minutes; alternate services will terminate at Porur. Final operating patterns will be guided by safety advisories. Access to the Phase II Vadapalani station will initially be via the Phase I station