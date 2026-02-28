21-year-old hacked by gang near Mambalam

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old history-sheeter was hacked by an unidentified six-member gang in West Mambalam on Thursday evening, triggering panic in the locality. The man is currently admitted to a hospital where he is under treatment.

According to Kumaran Nagar police, the victim was Munis (21) of Kannagi Nagar, who has 16 pending cases against him, including for attempted murder and assault.

Around 7 pm, as he was eating at a roadside stall on Govindan Road after visiting his wife in West Saidapet, a gang on two-wheelers surrounded and started attacking him. As he tried to flee, they chased and hacked him with sickles. He collapsed after sustaining multiple cut injuries on his head, hands and legs.

People nearby raised an alarm and attempted to stop the attackers, who fled the scene. Munis was rescued and admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The police have filed a case and further probe is on.