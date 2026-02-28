A holy grail for the Holi festival

When it comes to homecare, don’t use any scrubs or harsh homemade masks. You can try using oils that help remove the colour more safely.

If you have oily, acne-prone skin, argan oil or grape seed oil is a good option. They don’t cause acne and are very light, so they can be used all over the body and face. When you cleanse the oil, use a mild cleanser, not ones with actives like AHA, BHA, or retinol.

For dry or mature skin, coconut oil is a better option. Soak the oil on your body for some time, massage it, and then use an easily available pH-balanced cleanser to remove it.

For hair, do not go in for harsh scrubs or chemical treatments to remove scalp residue. One of the best options to opt for is Mesojet, an FDA-approved machine wherein high-pressurised saline is applied to the hair, causing exfoliation without chemicals.