A holy grail for the Holi festival

The ideal pre-Holi skincare routine is to stop all actives at least 48 hours before the festivities and avoid any new harsh facials. Even if the colour is organic, you can never be sure how your skin will react to a new facial. Always use SPF protection and a lightweight moisturiser. Gently oil your hair to prevent colour absorption. Take an internal antioxidant, such as oral vitamin C or vitamin E, to enhance the skin’s defense against the sun.
Safe colour removal without harsh scrubbing
Don’t look for quick results to get rid of the colour from your skin after the celebration; do not go in for harsh or deep chemical peels, as they can wreak havoc on the skin barrier and cause irritation and other skin issues. If you opt for professional treatments, make sure you do not take deep peels. Instead, choose superficial FDA-approved treatments that help remove colours from the top layers only.
When it comes to homecare, don’t use any scrubs or harsh homemade masks. You can try using oils that help remove the colour more safely.
If you have oily, acne-prone skin, argan oil or grape seed oil is a good option. They don’t cause acne and are very light, so they can be used all over the body and face. When you cleanse the oil, use a mild cleanser, not ones with actives like AHA, BHA, or retinol.
For dry or mature skin, coconut oil is a better option. Soak the oil on your body for some time, massage it, and then use an easily available pH-balanced cleanser to remove it.
For hair, do not go in for harsh scrubs or chemical treatments to remove scalp residue. One of the best options to opt for is Mesojet, an FDA-approved machine wherein high-pressurised saline is applied to the hair, causing exfoliation without chemicals.
Post-Holi detox
For body detox, an infrared sauna is a great option. It helps stimulate ATP in the cells, supports cellular-level detox, and removes chemicals and heavy metal toxins from the skin and body after the celebration. It should be done under the guidance of a physician, so it is best performed in a clinical setting.
For facials, hydration is key. Opt for Korean facials like O2 Derm or hydrating facials like pumpkin facials to reduce sun damage. Do not go for harsh facials with intense exfoliation.
Continue with omega supplements, vitamin C, and hydration to help your skin bounce back effectively.
Balancing celebration with long-term skin health
Always use SPF protection. Take an internal antioxidant like oral vitamin C or vitamin E to enhance the skin’s defense against the sun.
Make sure that the colour powders are heavy metal-free and toxin-free. For inflammation control, an infrared sauna is a great option.
Consuming internal antioxidants can make a significant difference in the long run. Continue with omega supplements, proper hydration, and essential nutrients to help your skin bounce back effectively after festive exposure. Ingredients like polypodium leucotomos, along with skin barrier-repairing vitamins A and C in the right combinations, support skin repair and strengthen the body’s natural defense.
- by Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj, founder and chief doctor of Bio Revive, Chennai