Chennai metropolitan water draws ire of apartment residents over contaminated supply

CHENNAI: Around 40 families of an apartment building on Velachery Main Road are forced to buy tanker lorry water due to the Metro Water pipeline supplying contaminated water.

Ashraf Ibrahim, a resident of the Castle Winds apartment complex, stated that the problem has persisted for more than 30 days despite repeated complaints to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water).

Following one of the complaints, Metro Water officials visited the premises and conducted an inspection. However, they denied the presence of any leakage in the sewage or drinking water pipelines, he added.

Subsequently, the residents closed the pipeline and undertook repairs of the underground sump within the premises and refurbished it with waterproofing measures. “Despite these efforts, when the Metro Water supply pipe was reopened, the sump was again filled with sewage-mixed water. The water emanates foul odour,” another resident said.

Ibrahim further said that for the past month, the residents have been dependent on tanker lorries for their daily water needs, by purchasing 24,000 litres of water per day, leading to additional financial strain.

When contacted, Metro Water officials assured that another inspection will be conducted at the site and necessary measures will be taken to address the issue.

Residents have urged the authorities to take swift action to restore safe and clean water supply to the apartment complex.