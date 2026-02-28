Chromepet bus terminus to get Rs 30-lakh facelift

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has commenced renovation works at the Chromepet bus terminus on GST Road, a key transit point between Tambaram towards Guindy. The civic body has earmarked Rs 30 lakh to refurbish the nearly 30-year-old facility, which caters to around 10,000 passengers daily.
The terminus serves as a halt for over 300 buses operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), connecting the southern suburbs to various parts of greater Chennai and neighbouring localities, including Kundrathur and Thiruneermalai. At any given time, nearly 100 passengers wait at the terminus during non-peak hours, while the number crosses 150 during peak hours, officials said.
Spread across 1,506 sq m, the bus stand had long been in need of repairs, with commuters complaining about damaged roof sheets, lack of adequate sunshades and poor lighting. Following repeated representations from the public, the civic body initiated refurbishment works.
Pallavaram zonal chairman I Joseph Annadurai said, “Given the volume of buses and passengers, renovation of the terminus was essential.”
T N Ashokan, a regular commuter, said, “Earlier, bays were earmarked for buses operating on different routes, but that practice was discontinued. The TCMC should reintroduce designated bays for each route so that commuters can wait in the respective areas instead of crowding near the entrance.”