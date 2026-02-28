GCC’s new infrared repair machines to ensure pothole-free roads in city

CHENNAI: Motorists weary of potholes and the uneven humps left behind by repeated patchwork may soon find relief, as the Greater Chennai Corporation is set to introduce for the first time in the state infrared recycling road repair mobile machines that promise seamless integration of repaired stretches with the existing road, ensuring smoother, bump-free surfaces without dips or ridges.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said, “The mobile road repair machine uses infrared rays to reheat and recycle the existing asphalt on the damaged stretch, enabling rapid repair of potholes and uneven surfaces with minimal use of fresh bitumen.”

The machine is currently being widely used in Andhra Pradesh in several municipal corporations, including Guntur and Vijayawada, where it has received a positive response. The machines enable instant heating, filling and levelling of potholes on the spot, thereby significantly reducing repair time and traffic congestion. The official added that similar technology has been in use in Mumbai.

The machine requires only a single operator, thereby reducing additional manpower currently needed for pothole repairs. The machine is capable of carrying out patchwork over an area of up to 150 sq m per hour. He also noted that the machines can be operated in all weather conditions and that the durability of the repairs carried out using the machine would be more efficient than those done manually.