Tender narratives: Huggaheim Pictures tells stories that feel like home

At 6.30 am, the light carries a cool blue cast. A child awakes to hushed voices and a house where the usual rhythm has cracked. He does not brush his teeth. Years later, that small disruption becomes the way he remembers the day.

That Day I Did Not Brush, a Huggaheim Pictures original written and directed by Priya Sridhar, unfolds entirely through a child’s gaze. “It is clearly a child’s contemplation. These are emotions that may not register fully at the moment they happen. Even as children, we experience events without understanding them completely,” shares Priya.

The idea was drawn from her own memory. She recalls attending her grandfather’s funeral at around eight or ten years of age. “I knew he was no more, yet I was playing with my cousins.” The film works in retrospect. The boy marks the day not by what he understood, but by what broke from routine.