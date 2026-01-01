Adi Dravidar Welfare Department dismisses official over fake certificate

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar Welfare Department has dismissed a district manager of the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) in Tirupathur for securing her position using a fraudulent community certificate.

The action follows an inquiry which found that despite the official belonging to a Most Backward Class in Chennai district, she had managed to obtain a certificate claiming to be a Scheduled Caste by providing a false nomenclature of the community. After the issue came to light, collector cancelled the certificate.

Departmental disciplinary proceedings were subsequently initiated under Rule 17(b) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services Rules.

Based on the inquiry report, the state government issued G.O. (Ms) No. 264 on December 8, 2025, ordering her “Dismissal from Service”.

The dismissal was formally executed on December 18 through an order by the TAHDCO managing director, which relieved her of all duties as the Tirupathur district manager.