Entering a new age of narrative design

A boring pick, I know. A friend once asked me if I would ever play the Death Stranding games if it didn’t come associated with the name of the great Hideo Kojima. He’s right, I probably wouldn’t — with the thankless tedium of delivering objects between locations, Sam Bridges’ occupation isn’t one I envy. But this time around, the game really got to me. I’m definitely older and wiser than I was in 2019. Because living every tedious moment of walking up a mountain, adjusting items in the backpack, and watching Sam take a refreshing shower at the end of a trip — all felt kind of relaxing and meditative. I definitely sound like a cult member when I say this — but I finally understand the “strand-type” experience that Kojima was talking about as well. The idea that public infrastructure in this game’s world is built not just by you, but hundreds of other agents like Sam across the world, playing the game as you do, is incredibly cool. The asynchronous multi-player experience is cute and heartwarming a lot of the time. Honestly, getting the game is a no brainer if you already own the PlayStation 5.

Is this seat taken? (Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android)