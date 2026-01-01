Feminism in focus

The headlines everywhere in the world lean towards the bleak at this time. Without denying that human rights, environmental concerns, and economic security are all looking dicey, globally speaking, here’s to starting the new year on a strong note, by looking back at some feminist gains. In no particular order, these are few events worth appreciating that happened in 2025. They sparked conversations, settled injustices or took a step or two toward a freer world.
1. A British Vogue article headlined ‘Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?’ made the question go viral everywhere, as did the concept of “decentering men” (from life narratives). Even those who disagreed in practice had to agree in fact: how lucky we are to live in a time where to be a woman without a significant other is not a terrible fate, but sometimes even a gift denied to so many generations before.
2. After a gruelling five-year witch-hunt that sought to paint her as a murderer, the actor Rhea Chakraborty was absolved by the CBI of all allegations relating to her late ex-partner Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2020 suicide. The media circus around this case hinged on an age-old tactic of scapegoating women. It also suppressed meaningful discourse on mental health, especially during the pandemic years when it was desperately needed. This acquittal should have urged more reflection all over India.
3. In France, Gisele Pelicot’s landmark case has brought major changes to sexual assault laws there. These are now consent-based, putting survivors’ and victims’ agency at the centre of what defines a crime and how it ought to be dealt with. It is a reframing that’s overdue; hopefully, hopefully, it will inspire other nations to catch up too.
4. “Bush girl summer” went wild, pardon the pun, especially in the United States, with women happily eschewing pubic hair trimming or removal and wearing their swimwear out in public anyway. This embracing of natural beauty — which also happens to be scientifically proved to be healthier and more hygienic — is worth celebrating.
5. Meanwhile, the term “performative male summer” brought many a knowing nod and chuckle. The term mockingly refers to men who pretend to be sensitive, well-read and politically progressive in order to be more appealing to modern women. Naming the type may help reduce exposure to the type.
6. Thailand legalised same-sex marriage, the first South East Asian country to do so. Marriage equality can beautifully destabilise patriarchy, which relies heavily on the heterosexual marriage contract.
7. A woman named Megan whose then-boyfriend was loudly venting at the Denver airport bar about how she wasn’t doing laundry despite just having been through ankle surgery was found, thanks to the combined powers of web algorithms and female solidarity, and notified about what a loser she was dating. This heartwarming win happened through Threads, and should be a warning to other losers. Patriarchy pits us against each other all the time. It’s amazing what we can do when we have each others’ backs.
8. The Supreme Court of India recognised that maternity leave and benefits are a basic workplace right, in the K Umadevi v. State of Tamil Nadu ruling. Now let’s see them tackle menstrual leave. Do we dare hope that 2026 will be the year when India also accepts that marital rape is rape, too?
9. Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, a supernatural/superhero thriller with an unmistakably feminist bent, became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, a meaningful record at a time when the industry has been rightfully criticised on various gender-related issues, including most notably, sexual assault.