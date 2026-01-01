Feminism in focus

4. “Bush girl summer” went wild, pardon the pun, especially in the United States, with women happily eschewing pubic hair trimming or removal and wearing their swimwear out in public anyway. This embracing of natural beauty — which also happens to be scientifically proved to be healthier and more hygienic — is worth celebrating.

5. Meanwhile, the term “performative male summer” brought many a knowing nod and chuckle. The term mockingly refers to men who pretend to be sensitive, well-read and politically progressive in order to be more appealing to modern women. Naming the type may help reduce exposure to the type.