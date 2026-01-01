From resolutions to revolutions in 2026: Here is what a few champions of 2025 have to say

As the new year begins, many of us find ourselves reflecting about resolutions we may or may not keep, changes we wish we had made, time we feel we wasted, or success we hope 2026 will finally bring. This season of fresh starts often comes with pressure to reinvent ourselves overnight. But beyond checklists and promises, real change is sparked by mindset, courage, and consistency.
With these thoughts in mind, CE brings to you a group of change-makers and achievers who chose action and intention. They have lessons to share — not as rules to follow, but as experiences to learn from, draw inspiration from, or simply listen to.
L Keerthana, Carrom World Cup Winner 2025
The plan: Keerthana began 2025 with a single goal: winning the World Cup, and the year played out according to plan. “They announced that the 52nd Senior Nationals was around the corner in January 2025. I had set my mind to win it and participate in the World Cup, and of course, win it too.”
The first step: Her biggest ripple came from something deceptively small — discipline. A 4 am alarm, long hours of practice, and intentional pauses to strengthen both mind and body helped her win big.
The fuel: What kept her anchored to the dream in 2025 was her quiet and stubborn resolve to win.
The takeaway for 2026: As you make your resolutions this year, Keerthana urges you to aim big and commit fully to the journey.
Maya, founder, Nomad Bikers Club
The plan: For this rider and riding instructor, it was to continue empowering women with the freedom in mobility. “I have been doing that since 2021,” she says. But at the start of 2025, Maya chose to steer beyond metropolitan cities and reach women in tier-2 cities like Madurai, Nagercoil, and Tiruchy as well — a mission she advanced through her company, Nomad Bikers Club.
The first step: Though it wasn’t in 2025, her first step was investing Rs 10,000 of her savings in her very first bike. It was from there that her journey of empowering hundreds of women and senior citizens began.
The power to stay at it: As a woman, she has been deeply affected by seeing other women limited in their mobility and not being taught to drive or ride. She recalls how most children love their fathers for the freedom their dads could give them by taking them out, while their mothers never had that agency. Reflecting on this, her emotions take over, and it is precisely that emotion that drives her work, Maya says.
The takeaway for 2026: Maya hopes that everyone starts to enjoy their own company, takes charge of themselves and limits being dependent on someone else, especially when it comes to travelling.
Negha S, award-winning trans actor
The plan (or not): Nothing in 2025 was planned for Negha. She admits to simply working toward her goal as an artiste. Writing theatre plays or creating strong queer characters was never a formal resolution. But after repeatedly encountering disappointing scripts in the Tamil film industry, she chose to write, and completed, four theatre plays. Along with her partner, she has also been putting in the effort to develop Queer Casting, a non-profit working towards helping queer artistes. It was during this journey that the school textbooks in Kerala featured her, making her the first trans woman to be mentioned in the state’s syllabus.
The first step: Her turning point in 2025 was self-care. Years fighting for the trans community from the frontlines, Negha says, took a toll, and recognising the need to protect her mental health became the smallest decision that left the biggest impact. “We might think it is just one anxiety attack or just a small negative thought and leave it at that. But I have learnt this year to never leave those thoughts unattended and to seek help actively,” she says.
The power to stay at it: What kept her going was an unquenchable hunger for more. No stage ever felt sufficient; she was always reaching for the next, larger platform, not just for herself, but to carry the queer community with her. That ambition is grounded in self-love.
The takeaway for 2026: “Your mental health matters, whether you’re pursuing personal resolutions or sparking meaningful change,” Negha says.
Satish Kumar, standup paddle athlete, Indian team coach
The plan: Satish’s plan for the past decade has been to raise awareness about plastic — the ocean’s greatest pollutant. In 2022, he raised awareness by standup paddling from India to Sri Lanka, and created a world record; in 2024, along with his 12-year-old son, he paddled from Puducherry to Nellore, carrying the same message, and in 2025, he paddled in the Sabari river, covering Odisha, Chattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. Besides, he also qualified to judge standup paddling as a sport in the Olympics.
The first step: A single, intentional step. Every year since, he has made deliberate choices, driven by genuine passion.
The power to stay at it: “It is my love for the sea. I love my mother ocean, and I want the coming generations to see the ocean and love it the same way I do,” he says.
The takeaway for 2026: Satish advises taking resolutions that go beyond oneself and making choices that can benefit not just the individual, but society, nature, and the people around. Resolutions don’t have to focus solely on personal growth; they can foster both your own development and the positive growth of the planet.
Vino Supraja, fashion designer
The plan (or not): Taking London Fashion Week by storm, speaking in the British Parliament, and receiving heartfelt appreciation from the makers of jamakalam in Tamil Nadu — none of this was part of Vino’s 2025 plan. She admits to simply having followed what felt right and aligned with her principles, and was wholly ready to take whatever results came her way, be it good or bad.
The first step: Vino believes that her decision to take the weaver to walk the ramp in London Fashion Week with her was the small step that created the biggest wave this year. “I didn’t think it would be a historic moment. I made that choice because it was right. The weaver made the art for me, and it is people like him who are keeping the tradition alive,” she declares.
The power to stay at it: “Curiosity, and that really is all that kept me going and will continue to keep me going in 2026 too,” Vino says.
The takeaway for 2026: “Don’t work towards a destination,” advises the designer. Instead, she presses on focusing on our tasks and goals day by day, completing them well and in line with our conscience. The consistent journey, she says, will be fulfilling.