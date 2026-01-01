From resolutions to revolutions in 2026: Here is what a few champions of 2025 have to say

Negha S, award-winning trans actor

The plan (or not): Nothing in 2025 was planned for Negha. She admits to simply working toward her goal as an artiste. Writing theatre plays or creating strong queer characters was never a formal resolution. But after repeatedly encountering disappointing scripts in the Tamil film industry, she chose to write, and completed, four theatre plays. Along with her partner, she has also been putting in the effort to develop Queer Casting, a non-profit working towards helping queer artistes. It was during this journey that the school textbooks in Kerala featured her, making her the first trans woman to be mentioned in the state’s syllabus.

The first step: Her turning point in 2025 was self-care. Years fighting for the trans community from the frontlines, Negha says, took a toll, and recognising the need to protect her mental health became the smallest decision that left the biggest impact. “We might think it is just one anxiety attack or just a small negative thought and leave it at that. But I have learnt this year to never leave those thoughts unattended and to seek help actively,” she says.

The power to stay at it: What kept her going was an unquenchable hunger for more. No stage ever felt sufficient; she was always reaching for the next, larger platform, not just for herself, but to carry the queer community with her. That ambition is grounded in self-love.

The takeaway for 2026: “Your mental health matters, whether you’re pursuing personal resolutions or sparking meaningful change,” Negha says.