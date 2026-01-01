Publishers allotted 980 stalls at 49th Chennai book fair

CHENNAI: With the much-awaited 49th Chennai Book Fair set to begin on January 8, the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi) has allotted 980 stalls to publishers, including state and central government departments. The fair will be held at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam till January 21.

Speaking to TNIE, S Vairavan, secretary of Bapasi, said around 100 applications were rejected during the stall selection process due to limited space at the venue. “However, stalls have been allotted to both members and non-members of the association ensuring wider participation from publishers across the state” he said.

He said, “Preparations for the fair are in full swing. Work related to setting up stalls and other basic arrangements is progressing steadily ahead of the opening day. The focus is on completing all arrangements well in advance to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

In a new initiative this year, Bapasi has decided to set aside a separate space for a children’s park within the book fair premises. The move is aimed at attracting more visitors, especially families with children, and making the fair more inclusive and visitor-friendly.

However, the secretary said discussions are still under way regarding the activities and facilities to be provided in the children’s park. “We are yet to finalise what should be included and what should be avoided. A decision will be taken after detailed discussions,” he said.

Vairavan also made it clear that Bapasi has no plan to enrol new members at present.

M Ganesh (26), a resident of Chinmaya Nagar in the city and a UPSC aspirant suggested the state government could use district-level book fairs to support students preparing for government exams. “Many coaching centres are located in urban areas. Nevertheless, students from rural and remote regions struggle due to lack of proper guidance. The government can arrange counselling centers with subject experts at book fairs to guide students from all backgrounds,” he added.