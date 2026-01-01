Ruckus erupts on Madras HC campus over removal of stray dogs

CHENNAI: Heated exchanges between Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials and city-based animal activists over removal of stray dogs from the Madras High Court premises on Wednesday caused a furore on the court campus. The standoff outside the court erupted after the civic body dog catchers began removing stray dogs from around 5 am and taking them to the Pulianthope Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre.

A total of 27 dogs were caught, of which two were puppies, the activists said, adding only 22 were brought to Pulianthope, while others were probably taken to Manali ABC centre.

Heated arguments continued until around 4 pm, with activists opposing the removal of dogs and insisting that the canines be released back, as most of them were already sterilised. GCC officials, however, maintained that the dogs could not be released and suggested that the activists adopt them instead.

Calling it a ‘non-viable solution’, the activists argued removing these dogs will not serve the purpose as other dogs would ultimately enter the campus. They said catching dogs without having designated shelters is not right and it’s not a proper administrative decision. Also, asking activists to adopt them is impractical as many do not have sufficient space, they added.

However, following police attempts to detain some protesters, the activists agreed to adopt the dogs. They also said most of the dogs caught early in the morning were captured by ‘untrained dog catchers’.