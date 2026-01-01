Vadapalani-Poonamallee Metro trial run may begin by mid-January

CHENNAI: Working round the clock with an unprecedented mobilisation of men and machinery, CMRL is racing against time to complete a six-km stretch linking Vadapalani with the Poonamallee depot under Phase II, aiming to begin trial runs by mid January, said CMRL director MA Siddique.

Nearly 4,000 workers have been deployed along the corridor, reflecting the scale and urgency of the effort to open the city’s first operational segment of the double-decker metro network. About 3,000 workers are engaged in viaduct and deck slab construction, 600 in track-laying, and the remaining 400 in traction and signalling works, Siddique said. Commercial operations are being targeted for end-January or early February.

To meet the deadline, Chennai Metro has pressed 57 cranes into service-far above the usual eight. “With a target to complete works ahead of trial runs, we are leaving no stone unturned,” Siddique said, adding work planning and task allocation are reviewed daily. Seven dedicated teams are handling track-laying, with manpower diverted from Corridors 3 and 5 to accelerate progress on Corridor 4. “On average, around 300 metres of track are being laid every day,” the official said.

A substantial portion of the work has been completed in the last four months, despite the engineering complexity of the double-decker configuration. Designing deck slabs and I-girders for such a viaduct is technically demanding, T Archunan, director (projects), CMRL, said, as two heavy, moving transport systems must operate safely within tight geometric and construction constraints.