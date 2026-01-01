Vision beyond barriers

The block was inaugurated under the aegis of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, Chennai Vision Charitable Trust, Rotary Rajan Eye Bank, and Rotary Club of Madras T Nagar on Wednesday. The mission of the new block lies in the lives it hopes to heal. “The new block is our commitment to the community and continuation to providing quality eye care to everybody,” said Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of the hospital.

At the launch, chief guest Rtn D Devendran, district governor of Rotary District 3233, said, “The initiatives ideally to be taken by the government are preceded by a single man, Mohan Rajan.” Dr Mohan added, “Our country has the best healthcare and the largest population, and to ensure that each citizen is making use of the healthcare available is the responsibility of a doctor.”

KS Manian, chairman of Emeritus NAPC Ltd, was the guest of honour and patients from as far from Chittoor were present, who celebrated the block’s inauguration as joyfully as the staff.

Seva block is open from 9 am to 2 pm, Monday-Friday.