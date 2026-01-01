Vision beyond barriers

We live in a world where multiple barriers seep slowly but steadily into our everyday lives. When it comes to healthcare, the hurdles include cost, access, awareness, need for early intervention, waiting times, proximity to providers, and after care. Addressing a few from the list is Nethra Seva block, located adjacent to Rajan Eye Care in T Nagar, where individuals below the poverty line could obtain eye care services free of cost.
Since its establishment in 1995, for thirty years, one-third of the services provided by the hospital to its patients are not monetarily charged, and this legacy will be carried forward with the launch of Seva block. Here, yag laser for post cataract and glaucoma, fundus camera for taking images for the retina, opticals, and pharmacy provision and units of auto refractometer, keratometer, refraction unit, ‘A’ scan, and green laser are housed for patients who come from various parts of the city and states.
The block was inaugurated under the aegis of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, Chennai Vision Charitable Trust, Rotary Rajan Eye Bank, and Rotary Club of Madras T Nagar on Wednesday. The mission of the new block lies in the lives it hopes to heal. “The new block is our commitment to the community and continuation to providing quality eye care to everybody,” said Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of the hospital.
At the launch, chief guest Rtn D Devendran, district governor of Rotary District 3233, said, “The initiatives ideally to be taken by the government are preceded by a single man, Mohan Rajan.” Dr Mohan added, “Our country has the best healthcare and the largest population, and to ensure that each citizen is making use of the healthcare available is the responsibility of a doctor.”
KS Manian, chairman of Emeritus NAPC Ltd, was the guest of honour and patients from as far from Chittoor were present, who celebrated the block’s inauguration as joyfully as the staff.
Seva block is open from 9 am to 2 pm, Monday-Friday.