After 16-year delay, Radha Nagar railway subway to be opened on January 7

CHENNAI: Radha Nagar railway subway project at LC-27 in Chromepet, a long-standing demand of residents, has entered its final phase, and is set to be opened to the public on January 7 by Deputy Chief Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin.

The level crossing at Radha Nagar, used daily by over 1 lakh commuters, has for decades been a traffic choke point. Whenever the gates are closed, vehicles queue up on Radha Nagar Main Road and GST Road, often leading to delays and accidents.

The project was originally launched in 2010 during the DMK regime under former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and when the incumbent Pallavaram MLA I Karunanidhi was the chairman of Pallavaram municipality.

Though the railway portion of the work was completed, the project made no progress for about a decade during the AIADMK rule. Following a petition by MLA Karunanidhi, the court ordered to resume the work, leading to the floating of a Rs 17-crore tender in 2019. However, the work progressed at a snail’s pace until 2021, when the incumbent government reviewed and expedited the project.

Now the work on the 250-metre-long, seven-metre-wide subway has been completed. A three-metre-wide pedestrian pathway also provides residents with direct access to the Chromepet railway station and ticket counters from both the eastern and western sides. For the first time, buses will be able to drop passengers near the railway platform, enabling them to walk directly into the station.