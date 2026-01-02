Chennai man arrested for illegal possession of country-made crackers after boy suffers burns

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was arrested in MGR Nagar for illegal possession of country-made firecrackers after a nine-year-old boy sustained burn injuries while playing with discarded crackers. The police seized over 100 country-made crackers from his house.

The incident took place on December 28 near the Adyar river. The boy was playing behind the house of the suspect, identified as Selvakumar, a resident of Nesapakkam. The child reportedly found small country-made crackers lying abandoned on the riverbank and tried to light them. Sources said Selvakumar used to sell crackers for local functions and had thrown the waste behind his house. The crackers burst, causing burn injuries to the boy’s legs and eyes.

Following a complaint from the victim’s parents, the MGR Nagar police registered a case under various sections of BNS.

Selvakumar has been remanded in judicial custody.