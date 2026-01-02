Chennai sees smooth new year celebrations

CHENNAI: The new year celebrations in the city limits concluded without any fatalities, major crimes or other untoward incidents.

The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday said a total of 19,000 personnel from various wings were deployed across the city, supported by 1,500 home guards.

All major flyovers were closed at night to prevent speeding of vehicles and accidents, one-ways were established to control traffic, and barricading was done to stop the public from entering water. Police assistance centres and surveillance tents were also set up at various locations to monitor the crowds. Personnel remained on duty throughout the night of December 31, 2025, to ensure public safety. a release said.

While the Avadi commissionerate also reported no major crime during the New Year night, a fatal accident occurrred on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Yuvaraj (30), who was travelling from Iyappakkam to Ambattur on a motorcycle without a helmet when he was hit by another bike driven by 26-year-old Sriram. The impact caused Yuvaraj to hit a tractor. He died on the spot.

Tambaram Deputy Commissioner of Police Samy Singh Meena also said no serious offence was recorded in the Tambaram jurisdiction during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, people continued to throng Marina beach and other public places on Thursday. With a heavy crowd in the Marina, police were deployed to regulate traffic and maintain law and order.